Victorville woman, 26, arrested for attempted murder after stabbing boyfriend

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — An argument between a boyfriend and girlfriend that turned physical ended with a 26-year-old Victorville woman arrested for attempted murder.

On February 4, 2021, Deputy J. Ortega, with the Victorville Police Department, responded to Victor Valley Global Medical Center. It was reported a 26-year-old man was being treated in the emergency room for multiple stab wounds, officials said.

Upon arrival, Deputy Ortega learned the man had been in an argument over the last two days with his girlfriend, Kellina Matthews.

According to a sheriff’s news release, On February 4th, the two argued in front of a residence in the 13900 block of Victoria Drive.

“During the argument, Matthews began stabbing the victim with a knife. He sustained multiple wounds to his upper and lower torso and was able to get away from the scene and drive himself to the hospital,” stated the release.

As deputies were conducting the investigation, the suspect arrived at the hospital and deputies were notified.

Matthews was arrested and booked at High Desert Detention Center for attempted murder. She is currently being held at West Valley Detention Center, in lieu of $1,000,000 bail. She is scheduled to appear in Victorville Superior Court on February 8, 2021.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Deputy J. Ortega at the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

