Victorville Winco closed after man shot inside store

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities are conducting an investigation after a man was shot by police inside the Winco grocery store in Victorville.

It happened at about 12:25 pm, on Friday, August 19, 2022, in the 15300 block of Roy Rogers Drive.

Witnesses say a man walked into the store with a knife in his hands, and when approached by security the situation quickly escalated.

(photo by Travis Dixon for VVNG.com)

“I was told by an employee to avoid a specific aisle due to a guy with a knife and that police were already on the way,” stated a Winco shopper. “Moments later arguing was heard and about four shots were fired, [and] people started screaming and running.”

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Gloria Huerta said deputies responded to an unwanted subject at the WinCo. “When deputies contacted the subject, a deputy-involved shooting occurred. The suspect was transported to the hospital, no staff were injured,” stated Huerta.

The suspect was rushed out of the business on a gurney and an update on his condition was not available.

Police have closed off the entrances to the shopping center and are conducting an investigation. This is a developing story and additional details will be updated as it becomes available.

