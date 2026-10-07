Victorville Traffic Stop Leads to Discovery of Marijuana, Psychedelic Mushrooms, Search Warrant and Two Arrests

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Two Victorville men were arrested Tuesday night after a traffic stop led deputies to discover suspected drugs and evidence of drug sales, prompting a search warrant at a nearby residence.

The investigation began on October 6, 2026, at approximately 8:38 p.m., when deputies from the Victorville Police Station stopped a white Kia Optima near Lorene Drive and Seventh Street for California Vehicle Code violations.

Deputies contacted the driver, identified as Christopher Borja, 26, of Victorville. During the investigation, deputies suspected Borja of driving under the influence of alcohol and a controlled substance.

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A search of the vehicle uncovered marijuana, psychedelic mushrooms and items consistent with drug sales, authorities said. Christopher Borja was detained without incident.

The investigation subsequently led deputies to obtain and serve a search warrant at a residence in the 15000 block of Papago Place in Victorville.

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At the residence, deputies contacted Jiovanny Borja, 32, also of Victorville, and detained him without incident. During the search, deputies located additional marijuana, currency and drug paraphernalia.

The Victorville Station’s Tactical Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) assisted deputies during the search warrant operation.

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According to the Sheriff’s Department, the drone was used to enhance officer safety and help protect the safety and well-being of the community.

Following the investigation, both men were arrested and booked into the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto.

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Christopher Borja was booked on suspicion of the following offenses:

H&S 11378 – Possession of a controlled substance for sale.

H&S 11359(B) – Possession of marijuana for sale.

PC 148.9(A) – Providing false identification to a police officer.

VC 23152(A) – Driving under the influence of alcohol.

VC 23152(F) – Driving under the influence of drugs.

Jiovanny Borja was booked on suspicion of:

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H&S 11378 – Possession of a controlled substance for sale.

H&S 11359(B) – Possession of marijuana for sale.

Authorities did not disclose the quantities of drugs or currency recovered during the investigation.

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Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact the Victorville Police Station at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call or text “REPORT” to We-Tip at 844-909-3006. Tips can also be submitted through the Sheriff’s Department’s online reporting portal.

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