Victorville Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest of Gang Member; Marijuana Odor Leads to Firearm Charges

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — During a routine traffic stop in Victorville, the strong odor of marijuana and the discovery of a loaded semi-automatic pistol led to the arrest of 30-year-old David Johnson.

The incident happened on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, around 6:51 p.m. in the parking lot of Mike’s Liquor near Hook Boulevard and El Evado Road.

Sheriff’s officials said during the routine stop, a noticeable odor of marijuana was detected emanating from the vehicle. A recently lit marijuana cigarette was also found on the driver’s door.

Upon exiting the vehicle, Johnson was searched, and a subsequent vehicle search revealed a semi-automatic Walther Pistol, 22 caliber, along with a loaded magazine.

As a convicted felon and known gang member, Johnson is prohibited from owning or possessing firearms. While detained in the backseat of the patrol vehicle, Johnson caused significant damage to the rear passenger door.

David Johnson faces multiple charges including:

Gang Member in Possession of a Firearm (P.C. 25850(C)(3))

Felon in Possession of a Firearm (P.C. 29800(A)(1))

Felon in Possession of Ammunition (P.C. 30305(A)(1))

Escape Attempt (P.C. 4532(A)(1))

Vandalism and Damage of Property (P.C. 594(A)(2))

He was subsequently booked at High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto.

Anyone with information about this investigation is urged to contact the Victorville Police Station at (760)241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760)956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.





(Scroll Down To Comment)