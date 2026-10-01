Victorville to Host Free Mental Health Resource Fair With Mobile CARE Court Services on Oct. 9

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The City of Victorville is partnering with the San Bernardino County Superior Court and other regional agencies to host a free Mental Health Resource Fair on Friday, Oct. 9, 2026, offering residents access to mobile CARE Court services, behavioral health resources, medical assistance and housing support.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Victorville Activities Center, located at 15075 Hesperia Road. Admission is free.

According to a written announcement issued by the City of Victorville on Sept. 30, the resource fair is being organized in collaboration with the Superior Court of California, County of San Bernardino, the San Bernardino County Department of Behavioral Health and regional service providers.

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The event is designed to connect residents with resources available through California’s Community Assistance, Recovery, and Empowerment (CARE) Act, along with other supportive services.

Family members, friends and service providers are encouraged to attend to learn about available resources and request assistance on behalf of individuals who may qualify for mental health services.

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What Is CARE Court?

The CARE Act is a California program designed to help adults ages 18 and older who have schizophrenia, bipolar I disorder and other qualifying psychotic disorders access treatment, housing resources and additional services intended to support long-term recovery and stability.

CARE Court provides eligible individuals with a community-based pathway to treatment and support as a less restrictive alternative to hospitalization or conservatorship.

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Mobile CARE Court services will be available during the Victorville event, providing attendees with an opportunity to connect with resources and learn more about the program.

Additional Resources Available

In addition to CARE Court services, several community organizations and government agencies will participate in the fair to provide information about medical care, behavioral health programs, housing assistance and other support services.

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Participating organizations include:

City of Victorville Homelessness Solutions Team

San Bernardino County Office of Homeless Services

Transition Assistance Office

San Bernardino County Assessor’s Office

U.S. Vets

San Bernardino County Department of Behavioral Health

Legal Aid

Symba’s Street Outreach Team

The City of Victorville said the event is intended to increase access to services by bringing multiple agencies and community partners together in one convenient location.

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Event Details

The Mental Health Resource Fair is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 9, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Victorville Activities Center, 15075 Hesperia Road, Victorville.

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The event is free and open to community members, including family members, friends and service providers seeking information about available assistance.

Residents interested in learning more about CARE Court can visit the San Bernardino County Superior Court’s CARE Act resource page.

Additional information about the event is available through the Victorville Mobile CARE Court event flyer.

For questions about the resource fair, contact William Lamas at 760-955-5282.

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