Victorville to Brighten Up Old Town with New Streetlights

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Victorville’s City Council has greenlit a plan to add more streetlights to Old Town.

This decision was made in a recent council meeting after residents voiced concerns about insufficient lighting in Old Town, prompting the council to take action.

Back in 2019, Victorville upgraded Old Town’s lighting by converting existing streetlights to LED and adding 31 new fixtures on wood poles.

Despite these improvements, a recent survey in June 2024 showed that lighting levels were still below the recommended average, highlighting the need for further enhancements.

Lighting Improvements on the Way

The plan sets the stage for the City of Victorville to team up with Southern California Edison. Together, they’ll work on installing additional streetlights throughout Old Town.

This initiative will cover public streets, alleys, and parking lots. A detailed study on lighting will also be part of the Seventh Street Old Town Streetscape Improvement Project.

Potential locations of lights are indicated in red on the attached map (Attachment A)

Funding and Costs

No immediate costs will hit the city budget, but there’s a provision to spend just over $90,000 for the new streetlights if Southern California Edison can add them this fiscal year. The money will come from Development Impact Fees and the Street Lighting Assessment District.

Making Old Town Safer and More Inviting

The lighting improvements are expected to:

Boost Public Safety: Better lighting will help drivers and pedestrians see clearly, making the area safer. Enhance Economic Activity: Well-lit streets and commercial areas attract more visitors and shoppers, providing a boost to local businesses.

“Well- illuminated commercial areas attract more visitors, making the area more appealing to both consumers and investors.” – City of Victorville

Lighting Standards and Recommendations

According to the Illuminating Engineering Society (IES), commercial areas should maintain lighting levels between 1 to 3 footcandles. A footcandle is a standard unit measurement of light on a square foot surface from a source of light.

Surveys conducted in 2019 and June 2024 revealed that lighting on Seventh Street between D Street and Forrest Avenue ranged from 0.55 to 0.72 footcandles, well below the safety threshold.

The survey also indicated that, despite the LED conversions and new lights added in 2019, the broader Old Town commercial core only averaged 0.48 footcandles.

What’s Next?

Here’s what to expect:

Immediate Steps: New streetlights will be added to existing poles in the next six months, focusing on streets, alleys, and parking lots by attaching cobra head light fixtures to existing wood poles. Future Plans: As part of the Seventh Street Old Town Streetscape Improvement Project outlined in the 2023-2026 Strategic Plan, a detailed lighting study will establish new standards across the Old Town Specific Plan area. The city will release a Request for Proposal (RFP) to qualified design firms this summer, with a selection expected by Fall 2024.

In addition to pedestrian and driver safety, the enhanced safety provided by good lighting allows businesses to operate with less risk of vandalism or theft.





