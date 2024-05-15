Victorville Teens Arrested After Crashing Into a Light Pole During a High-Speed Chase

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A couple of Victorville teens were arrested after a pursuit ended when the driver crashed into a light pole.

At about 3:55 am, on Sunday, May 12, 2024, police responded to alerts about attempts to break into vehicles in the 15200 block of Sunny Point Street.

Officers found a car that fit the description of one involved in the incidents and attempted to stop it. The driver, however, sped away, leading to a chase.

The driver of the vehicle drove at a high rate of speed and disregarded traffic signals. The vehicle crashed into a light pole causing the vehicle to become disabled at the intersection of Kimberly and Amargosa.

The driver, Keveon Clark, 18, and a 15-year-old were seen running from the crash but were quickly caught by police.

The 2020 Toyota Camry was later confirmed to have been stolen from Barstow two days prior.

Clark is now facing charges for burglary, possessing a stolen vehicle, and child endangerment. He is being held at the High Desert Detention Center. The juvenile is detained at the High Desert Juvenile Detention Center.

Anyone with information about this investigation is urged to contact the Victorville Police Station at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com





