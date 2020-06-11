Victorville teens arrested after assaulting people with a bag of rocks

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Police cited a 10-year-old and arrested a 14 and 15-year-old who allegedly used rocks to attack multiple victims and cars, officials said.

It happened on June 8, 2020, at about 1:25 PM in the 13600 block of Agate Way in Victorville.

Sheriff’s Spokeswoman Jodi Miller said three juveniles vandalized the victim’s vehicle with rocks and bricks. “They also assaulted three victims with rocks and a bag of rocks,” stated Miller.

Due to the suspects being juveniles their names are not releasable.

Miller said a 14 & 15-year-old female were arrested and booked into juvenile hall for assault with a deadly weapon and felony vandalism.

A 10-year-old male was issued a citation for felony vandalism and assault with a deadly weapon and was released to a parent.

The victims did not require medical aid and no other information was available for release.

