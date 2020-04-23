Victorville teens injured in rollover crash on I-15 in the Cajon Pass

CAJON PASS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The California Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate a crash that left two Victorville teens critically injured, officials said.

It happened on April 16, 2020, at about 5:15 am, on the northbound I-15, south of Oak Hill Road in the Cajon Pass.

Officers from the California Highway Patrol responded to the traffic collision and located a red 2017 Ford Mustang and a gray 2014 Toyota Prius with major damage and both vehicles were overturned.

According to a CHP news release, Daniel Joseph Castellaw, 18, a resident of Apple Valley, was driving the Mustang at an unknown speed and Christian Jose Martinez, 25, of Moreno Valley was driving the Prius, at approximately 70 mph.

For reasons still under investigation, the Mustang collided into the rear of the Prius causing both vehicles to travel out of control and down the embankment.

The driver of the Prius suffered minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital. The driver of the Mustang and two 16-year-old female passengers from Victorville sustained major injuries. A helicopter was requested to airlift one of the teen girl’s to a trauma center.

The collision is still under investigation and anyone with information is encouraged to contact Officer C. Dane at the San Bernardino CHP Office at (909) 383-4247.

UPDATE @ 9:50 PM: The article was updated to remove the name of an accident victim that was obtained via a public Facebook post.

