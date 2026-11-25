VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A University Preparatory School teacher was arrested Tuesday after a former student reported that he began an inappropriate relationship with her while she was his student, according to a written statement from the Victor Valley Union High School District.

District police took Mark Shreckengost Jr., 40, into custody on November 24, 2026, on suspicion of sexual penetration of a person under 18 (PC 289(h)) and oral copulation with a person under 18 (PC 287(b)(1)). The district immediately placed him on leave from his teaching position.

The district said the former student, now an adult, contacted its police department on the afternoon of November 20. She graduated several years ago.

District police began investigating that day and continued through the weekend and into the following week. The district said investigators gathered enough evidence to serve arrest and search warrants at Shreckengost’s Victorville home.

“We take all allegations of this nature extremely seriously,” VVUHSD Superintendent Carl Coles said. “We would like to thank our district Police Department for their swift action in conducting this investigation and taking appropriate action. We will continue to investigate this matter with complete transparency.”

District police said there may be other victims and asked anyone with information to call the department’s non-emergency number at 760-261-5111. Anonymous tips can be submitted through We-Tip by calling 844-909-3006 or texting “REPORT” to that number.

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