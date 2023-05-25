Victorville teacher arrested after an investigation into sexual misconduct with a student

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 24-year-old Victorville teacher was arrested after an investigation into a report of sexual misconduct with a student, officials said.

On Wednesday, May 24, 2023, detectives from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Specialized Investigations Division – Crimes Against Children Detail and the Victorville Sheriff’s Station investigated allegations of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor by a teacher at Victor Valley High School.

Sheriff’s officials said the victim was identified as a 17-year-old female student at the school. Detectives identified Victor Valley High School teacher, Noah Padilla, as the suspect.

At the conclusion of the investigation, Padilla was arrested and booked into Central Detention Center in San Bernardino for violation of PC 261.5(c). Padilla is being held in lieu of $30,000 bail.

Investigators and the Victor Valley Union High School District worked cooperatively to ensure a thorough investigation was completed.

Padilla’s booking photograph is being released and any additional victims or anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Thomas Hollenbaugh of the Specialized Investigations Division, Crimes Against Children Detail at (909) 890-4904.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or you may leave the information on the We-Tip Hotline at www.wetip.com.

