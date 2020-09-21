All News
Victorville store on list of closures for Bed Bath & Beyond
VICTORVILLE, Calif.(VVNG.com) — The Bed Bad & Beyond in Victorville is amongst 63 locations that will permanently close by the end of this year, according to a USA Today article.
Earlier this year in July, the company announced plans to permanently close about 200 stores over the next two years.
Representatives from the company say the COVID-19 pandemic is partly to blame for the store closures. According to USA Today, CEO Mark Tritton said closing 200 locations would save the company between $250 and $350 million annually.
- City of Industry: 21640 Valley Blvd.
- Fremont: 39125 Fremont Hub
- Mira Loma: 6365 Pats Ranch Road
- Paso Robles: 2449 Golden Hill Road
- Stockton: 10822 Trinity Parkway
- Victorville: 12410 Amargosa Road
