Victorville store on list of closures for Bed Bath & Beyond

VICTORVILLE, Calif.(VVNG.com) — The Bed Bad & Beyond in Victorville is amongst 63 locations that will permanently close by the end of this year, according to a USA Today article.

Earlier this year in July, the company announced plans to permanently close about 200 stores over the next two years.

Representatives from the company say the COVID-19 pandemic is partly to blame for the store closures. According to USA Today, CEO Mark Tritton said closing 200 locations would save the company between $250 and $350 million annually.

City of Industry: 21640 Valley Blvd.

Fremont: 39125 Fremont Hub

Mira Loma: 6365 Pats Ranch Road

Paso Robles: 2449 Golden Hill Road

Stockton: 10822 Trinity Parkway

Victorville: 12410 Amargosa Road

To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.