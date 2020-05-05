Victorville stabbing victim airlifted to hospital

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities are investigating a Tuesday afternoon stabbing that resulted in a man being airlifted.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to the stabbing in the 14400 block of Cholame Road near Pacoima Road in Victorville at about 12 p.m.

The victim was airlifted from nearby Liberty Park just after 12:30 p.m. by a REACH helicopter.

Deputies and AMR made access to the house through an alley. (Gabriel D. Espinoza/ VVNG)

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

