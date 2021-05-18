All News
Victorville smoke shop robbed at gunpoint Saturday afternoon
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A smoke shop in Victorville was robbed at gunpoint on Saturday afternoon.
At about 3:13 pm, on May 15, 2021, the suspect, described as a Hispanic male juvenile entered the Smoke Shop Victor Row located in a shopping center along the 13600 block of Bear Valley Road.
Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez said the juvenile asked the employee to see some merchandise. “When the employee asked for his identification the suspect pulled a gun on the employee and demanded cash from the register.”
The suspect fled the location with an undisclosed amount of cash and was not located. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Victorville Police Department at 760-241-2911.
To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
Trending
-
All News3 days ago
UPDATE: Person killed in crash on 15 freeway in Hesperia
-
All News3 days ago
Coroner ID’s 10-year-old killed in crash on I-15 in Hesperia
-
All News5 days ago
2,000 oxycodone pills and guns found during a search warrant in Victorville
-
All News7 days ago
Card skimming devices found at Bank of America ATMs in Victorville
-
All News7 days ago
Fire crews battling brush fire in the Cajon Pass Tuesday
-
All News6 days ago
Deputies located multiple illegal marijuana grows in Hesperia
-
All News13 hours ago
2 people critically injured in head-on crash on Amargosa Road
-
All News11 hours ago
High-speed motorcycle pursuit in Apple Valley ends in crash