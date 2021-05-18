Victorville smoke shop robbed at gunpoint Saturday afternoon

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A smoke shop in Victorville was robbed at gunpoint on Saturday afternoon.

At about 3:13 pm, on May 15, 2021, the suspect, described as a Hispanic male juvenile entered the Smoke Shop Victor Row located in a shopping center along the 13600 block of Bear Valley Road.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez said the juvenile asked the employee to see some merchandise. “When the employee asked for his identification the suspect pulled a gun on the employee and demanded cash from the register.”

The suspect fled the location with an undisclosed amount of cash and was not located. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Victorville Police Department at 760-241-2911.

