Victorville Set to Open Wellness Center to Combat Homelessness; Ceremony to be held Dec. 8

VICTORVILLE, Calif. — In an effort to combat homelessness and provide crucial support to unhoused individuals and families, the City of Victorville is preparing to open its groundbreaking Wellness Center.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for December 8, 9:30 a.m., marking a significant milestone in the city’s homelessness reduction strategy.

The Victorville Wellness Center will be a first-of-its-kind low-barrier emergency shelter, offering interim housing and comprehensive wraparound support services.

Notably, it will also house a medical and recuperative care clinic, ensuring the holistic well-being of its residents.

The facility boasts a non-congregate design, with 110 separate housing units, and a capacity of at least 170 beds.

Situated on 4.5 acres of City-owned land at 16902 First St., the Wellness Center encompasses 25,920 square feet of new construction.

It includes various community spaces, a dog kennel, a community garden, and recreational sports courts.

The project received substantial funding from a $28 million Homekey Grant courtesy of the California Department of Housing and Community Development.

With housing operations set to commence before the holidays, the center’s services will gradually expand throughout January.

Two non-profit organizations, Hope the Mission and Symba Center, have been selected to provide vital support and will participate in the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The event is expected to be attended by elected officials, community partners, members of the Victorville Homelessness Solutions Task Force, and other dignitaries.

To engage the broader community, the City of Victorville will be hosting open houses and guided tours of the campus on December 8, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., and December 9, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Community members interested in visiting the facility can register for the tours at vv.city/wcopenhouse.

Victorville Mayor Debra Jones expressed pride in the city’s proactive approach to addressing homelessness head-on.

She stated, “Our Victorville Wellness Center is the result of tremendous collaboration from our community, including task force members and service organizations who helped us envision a center of hope and healing to break the cycle of homelessness.”

Details of the Ribbon Cutting Ceremony & Guided Tours of Wellness Center:

WHO: City of Victorville

WHAT: Ribbon Cutting Ceremony & Guided Tours of Wellness Center

WHEN: December 8, 9:30 a.m.

WHERE: Victorville Wellness Center Campus, 16902 First St. in Victorville, CA

SEQUENCE OF EVENTS:

9:30 a.m.: Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Introduction

Invocation

National Anthem

Welcome, Victorville City Manager, Keith C. Metzler

Message of Collaboration, Victorville Mayor Debra Jones

Message of Support, State Director of Housing & Community Development, Gustavo Velasquez

Message about Constructing the Wellness Center, Victorville City Planner, Scott Webb

Message from Wellness Center Operators Dr. Shawn Smith, Symba Center CEO Ken Craft, Hope the Mission CEO

Presentations from Dignitaries

Concluding Remarks, Victorville City Manager, Keith C. Metzler

Ribbon Cutting & Pictures

10:15 a.m.: Guided Tours

10:50 a.m.: Reception

Copy URL URL Copied