Victorville schools go on lockdown after reports of a man with a gun at VVHS

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A couple of Victorville schools were placed on lockdown after reports of a man with a gun at Victor Valley High School.

At about 10:00 am, on Friday, February 24, 2023, at least a dozen patrol vehicles swarmed the campus and blocked all entrances. A sheriff’s helicopter also responded and circled above the scene for almost an hour.

According to parents in the VVNG Facebook group, students communicated with them via text and were ordered to shelter in place.

(photo by Jose Orellana)

Victor Valley Union District officials confirmed that Victor Valley High, Goodwill High and the VVUHSD office were locked down this morning after reports of a suspicious person on campus.

“The person was quickly taken into custody by Sheriff’s deputies. The suspect was NOT in possession of a weapon. However, deputies are searching the campus,” stated school officials.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Gloria Huerta told VVNG that there was a report of a subject with a gun on the campus and deputies are on the scene now searching the school.

(Photo Yvette Carbajal)

Many parents have shown up at the school to pick up their children and take them home. As of 10:50 am, the entire campus remained on lockdown and nobody was being allowed to enter or leave.

Just before 11:00 am, the fire department reported the incident was unfounded and they would be clearing the scene.

Moments later deputies started breaking down the perimeter around the school, the lockdown was lifted and the gates were opened. Parents rushed towards the office looking for an update on their children or to take them home for the remainder of the day.

(photo by Nancy Gonzalez)

