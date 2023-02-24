All News
Victorville schools go on lockdown after reports of a man with a gun at VVHS
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A couple of Victorville schools were placed on lockdown after reports of a man with a gun at Victor Valley High School.
At about 10:00 am, on Friday, February 24, 2023, at least a dozen patrol vehicles swarmed the campus and blocked all entrances. A sheriff’s helicopter also responded and circled above the scene for almost an hour.
According to parents in the VVNG Facebook group, students communicated with them via text and were ordered to shelter in place.
Victor Valley Union District officials confirmed that Victor Valley High, Goodwill High and the VVUHSD office were locked down this morning after reports of a suspicious person on campus.
“The person was quickly taken into custody by Sheriff’s deputies. The suspect was NOT in possession of a weapon. However, deputies are searching the campus,” stated school officials.
Sheriff’s spokeswoman Gloria Huerta told VVNG that there was a report of a subject with a gun on the campus and deputies are on the scene now searching the school.
Many parents have shown up at the school to pick up their children and take them home. As of 10:50 am, the entire campus remained on lockdown and nobody was being allowed to enter or leave.
Just before 11:00 am, the fire department reported the incident was unfounded and they would be clearing the scene.
Moments later deputies started breaking down the perimeter around the school, the lockdown was lifted and the gates were opened. Parents rushed towards the office looking for an update on their children or to take them home for the remainder of the day.
Become a VVNG Member today! Join our newly launched community platform HERE or Visit My.VVNG.com
To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 165,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
Latest News
Victorville schools go on lockdown after reports of a man with a gun at VVHS
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A couple of Victorville schools were placed on lockdown after reports of a man with a...
Victorville man held on $1 million bail after he was arrested for lewd and lascivious acts with a child
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 34-year-old Victorville man arrested for lewd and lascivious acts with a child is being held...
Blizzard Warning Issued; Weather expected to take “an abrupt turn for the worse” on Friday
VICTOR VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — According to the US National Weather Service (NWS), the ongoing showery weather will continue through...
24-year-old Adelanto man tased and robbed during a pre-arranged meeting to sell shoes
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 24-year-old Adelanto man was tased and robbed during a pre-arranged meeting to sell shoes. It...
VVTA bus involved in an accident Thursday morning in Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A Victor Valley Transit Authority (VVTA) bus was involved in a traffic accident Thursday morning in...
Trending
-
All News1 week ago
18-year-old fleeing from a house party in Victorville involved in hit-and-run crash
-
All News1 week ago
Transient arrested after breaking into a storage room in Victorville
-
Featured1 week ago
2 juveniles arrested for burglarizing a school and a home Friday night in Victorville
-
All News2 weeks ago
Several critically injured after 2 motorcycles collide into pickup truck in Apple Valley
-
15 freeway3 weeks ago
Man changing tire on 15 Freeway killed; Woman arrested in Victorville
-
15 freeway2 weeks ago
Man killed changing tire ID’d; Victorville woman charged with felony DUI
-
15 freeway2 weeks ago
15 Freeway shutdown after driver pinned under overturned semi
-
All News3 weeks ago
19-year-old arrested for attempted murder after shooting at a house party in Victorville