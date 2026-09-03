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Victorville Route 66 Car Show And Block Party To Celebrate Mother Road’s 100th Anniversary

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News Group Follow on X Send an email 8:06 pm | Sep. 02, 2026 Updated 8:06 pm | Sep. 02, 2026
Victorville Route 66 Car Show And Block Party To Celebrate Mother Road’s 100th Anniversary
Victorville Route 66 Car Show And Block Party To Celebrate Mother Road’s 100th Anniversary

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The City of Victorville will celebrate 100 years of Route 66 with a Car Show & Block Party on Sept. 12, featuring more than 110 show cars, live music, contests, food and family activities in Old Town Victorville.

The Route 66 100th Anniversary Car Show & Block Party will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. along Seventh Street, which is part of historic Route 66, between C Street and Forrest Avenue.

Rock ‘n’ Roll revival band Acme Time Machine will perform popular hits from several decades during three sets throughout the event.

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Attendees are also encouraged to dress in clothing inspired by the 1950s, 1960s or 1970s for a costume contest. A dance competition will be open to children and adults, including individual dancers and duos. Registration for both contests will take place in person at the Recreation Booth near the stage.

Other attractions will include a food truck hub, a beer garden operated by the Kiwanis Club of Victorville, themed shopping and a coloring station for children.

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The Victorville Animal Care & Adoption Center will host a doggie fashion show featuring adoptable pets. Local artist Vanessa Gomez will also create a live mural installation during the celebration.

Car show registration has been extended through Sept. 5, or until the event reaches its 200-vehicle limit. Registration costs $30 and includes a souvenir T-shirt and custom challenge coin.

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The scheduled event itinerary provided by the city includes:

  • 10 a.m. — Welcome and car show judging begins
  • 10:15 to 10:55 a.m. — Acme Time Machine first set
  • 11:20 a.m. to noon — Acme Time Machine second set
  • Noon — Dance competition
  • 12:30 to 1:10 p.m. — Acme Time Machine final set
  • 1:10 p.m. — Doggie fashion show
  • 1:30 p.m. — Car show trophy presentation
  • 2 p.m. — Event concludes

Additional information about the event, contests and vehicle registration is available at the City of Victorville’s Route 66 event page.

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Questions can also be directed to the City of Victorville Public Information Office at 760-955-1681.

Copyright 2026 Victor Valley News Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

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Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News Group Follow on X Send an email 8:06 pm | Sep. 02, 2026 Updated 8:06 pm | Sep. 02, 2026
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