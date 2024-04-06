Victorville Residents Cautioned Against Water Quality Scam

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Residents of Victorville are being alerted by the City about a new scam targeting local homeowners. Individuals posing as “City of Victorville” employees have been approaching residents with claims of needing to test the water quality within their homes.

City officials have clarified that actual Victorville employees will never make unsolicited visits to conduct such tests. Official water quality assessments are carried out at designated wells and distribution points managed by the water department.

The few exceptions involve scheduled home visits, such as pre-arranged water conservation audits, which are only conducted after being requested by the homeowner.

Scammers have reportedly been spotted in neighborhood areas using Segways as their mode of transportation. They have also attempted to mislead residents by alleging to have a contractual agreement with the City for these services.

The City of Victorville has confirmed that no such contract exists and that no external party is authorized to represent the Victorville Water Department for home services.

The concern is that the fraudulent activity may not only be an attempt to sell unnecessary services or products but also a method to gather personal information from unsuspecting individuals.

Community members are urged to exercise vigilance and protect their homes and personal data from such deceptive practices. In case of contact with individuals suspected of running this scam, or if anyone believes they have fallen prey to it, the City advises contacting local law enforcement immediately.

The following comments were made on the City of Victorville’s Facebook Page post about the scam:

I knew it! He came to our house Saturday in the rain with another person! The other was short! I told hubby, and the guy could hear me, to close the door its a scam! I have a pic from our Ring camera but don’t know how to post it with this comment. He was trying to avoid it Thank you for posting!

They tried coming here too, sounded fishy… I told him we already have a water softer anyway and he tried saying it may not be working properly and he could still come inside and check our water to be sure. I said no thanks, we test it ourselves. Mind you we have a funny custom made no soliticing sign and it works 99% of the time. Vendors come & take a picture of it and then turn around and leave… we have him & this conversation on our recorded vivint video as well.

Came to my home last week as well. Very pushy. I had to raise my voice at him Saying I was not interested.





