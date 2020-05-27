Victorville pursuit ends on the 215 freeway in San Bernardino

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 24-year-old Adelanto man was taken into custody after leading deputies on a pursuit that ended nearly 30 miles away on the 215 freeway in San Bernardino.

Just before 10:00 am on May 22, 2020, deputies with the Victorville Police Department were requested to assist with a suspect involved in a failure to yield.

According to a sheriff’s news release, a Federal Officer observed a 2008 Kia being driven erratically on the southbound 15 freeway, near Mojave Drive. The officer attempted to stop the vehicle and the driver, later identified as Atilano Louis Gutierrez, failed to yield.

Gutierrez exited the freeway at La Mesa Road and refused to stop before re-entering the I-15 south at Bear Valley Road.

“While on the freeway, he made several unsafe lane changes and was observed drinking what appeared to be an alcoholic beverage and using his cell phone. Several spike strips were deployed during the pursuit, disabling three of the car’s tires,” stated the release.

The vehicle became inoperable and the pursuit eventually came to an end on the 215 freeway near 27th Street.

Gutierrez was taken into custody and was booked at High Desert Detention Center for evading a Peace Officer, as well as two outstanding felony warrants. The warrants are for PC273.5(A) Domestic Violence and PC1203.2 Violation of Probation.

In compliance with the statewide Emergency Bail Schedule, Gutierrez’ bail for evading a Peace Officer was set at $0, and if not for the outstanding warrants he would have been released from custody after the pursuit.

Gutierrez is scheduled for arraignment in a Victorville courtroom on May 29, 2020.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

