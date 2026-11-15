Victorville Pursuit Ends In Crash At Hesperia Intersection, Suspect And Uninvolved Motorist Airlifted

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) – A traffic stop attempt in Victorville turned into a pursuit that ended in a crash at a busy Hesperia intersection Saturday afternoon, leaving the suspect and an uninvolved motorist injured, officials said.

The crash was reported at about 4:30 p.m. on November 14, 2026, at Sycamore Street and Cottonwood Avenue.

Jenny Smith, a spokeswoman for the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, said deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the area of Bear Valley Road and Mariposa Road when the suspect vehicle fled.

The pursuit ended approximately one mile from where deputies attempted the traffic stop when the suspect vehicle crashed into a gray 2004 Chevrolet Express 1500 van.

The suspect, an adult male driving a Chevrolet SUV, was taken into custody at the scene and airlifted to a trauma center, Smith said.

An uninvolved motorist driving the Chevrolet Express van was also injured in the crash and airlifted to a trauma center for medical treatment, Smith said.

One of the helicopters requested to the scene was a sheriff’s helicopter used to airlift the suspect.

At the scene, the Chevrolet Express van appeared to have been T-boned on the passenger side. The van was pushed into the front yard of a corner residence, where it knocked down a chain-link fence and came to a stop in some brush.

A white 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe sustained major front-end damage and came to a stop about 200 feet away after crashing into a wrought-iron gate and damaging it.

Cottonwood Avenue and Sycamore Street were closed while authorities investigated the crash. Drivers were urged to avoid the area.

“This is an active investigation and more information will be provided at a later time,” Smith said.

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