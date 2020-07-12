Connect with us

Victorville post office lobby no longer open 24-hours

Post office boxes inside the Victorville post office on Green Tree Blvd. (Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) –The Victorville Post Office lobby is no longer open 24/7 over concerns and repeated incidents.

Flyers posted around the Post Office located at 16333 Green Tree Blvd this week informed customers about the new limited hours effective immediately.

“Due to concerns expresses by our customers and repeated incidents, it has become necessary that the Victorville Post Office immediately limit Post Office Box lobby hours. Providing you with a clean, safe and secure facility is a priority. It is with this in mind that this decision has been made.”

Oscar gonzalez
post master, victorville post office

New PO Box lobby hours are:

  • Monday – Friday from 5:00am – 7:00pm
  • Saturday – 5:00am – 6:00pm
  • Sunday – 7:00am – 4:00pm

