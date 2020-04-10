Victorville Police searching for runaway teen

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Deputies in Victorville are asking for the public’s help in finding a runaway 14-year-old girl.

Officials said Jennifer Becerra was last seen leaving her home in Victorville, just after 6:00 am on April 2, 2020.

Jennifer is considered a runaway and maybe in the Los Angeles area. Her family has not heard from her and has not been able to locate her.

Jennifer is a 14-year old Hispanic female, 4’11” tall, and weighs approximately 150 lbs. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has seen her or has information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001, if you wish, you may remain anonymous.

