All News
Victorville Police searching for robbery suspect Aisha Asueri Moore
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Victorville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating robbery suspect Aisha Asueri Moore.
At about 5:47 am, on May 22nd the 33-year-old female suspect entered the Extended Studio Hotel in the 14700 block of Monarch Blvd and robbed the business.
According to a sheriff’s news release, she demanded money from the front desk employee and told the employee she was armed with a gun. “The employee feared for his safety and complied with the demands,” stated the release.
Officials said Moore fled the hotel lobby with the cash and possibly got into a red sedan. Deputies were unable to locate Moore and a warrant for her arrest was issued.
Moore is described as a black female, 33-years old, 5’9” tall, and approximately 130 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black sweater and blue jeans.
Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Deputy T. Whitcomb at the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.
