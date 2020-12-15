All News
Victorville Police searching for missing 22-year-old woman
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Victorville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 22-year-old developmentally disabled woman.
Faith Draper was last seen when she left her home in Victorville on December 13, 2020.
According to officials, Draper has the mental capacity of an 8-year-old. She did not tell her family where she was going and has not contacted them.
Draper was last known to be in the area of Bear Valley Road and Mariposa Road on December 13, 2020, between 7:30 PM and 10 PM.
Faith Draper is a Black female, 5’03”, 140 lbs. black large box braid style hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black Adidas jacket, black pants, and black shoes.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Victorville station at 760-241-2911 or sheriff’s dispatch at 760-956-5001.
