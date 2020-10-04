All News
UPDATE: Missing 15-year-old with autism found safe
UPDATE: Isaiah was found safe and is back home.
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Victorville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a critical missing 15-year-old with autism.
Isaiah Alvarez was last seen on Sunday, October 4, 2020, at his residence in the area of Iverson Street and McCord Lane in Victorville.
Sheriff’s officials said Alvarez suffers from Autism and has the mental capacity of a 7 to 10-year-old. Alvarez is considered a critical missing juvenile due to his mental capacity and medical history.
Alvarez is 5’07, approximately 160 -170 lbs., has bushy black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black and white Star Wars sweater (the same one in the photo), blue knee-length basketball shorts, a blue/gray backpack, and maybe barefoot or wearing gray Croc slippers.
The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s helicopter has been assisting deputies on the ground as they search the area.
Anyone with information is asked to call Deputy J. Ortega with the Victorville Police Department at 760-241-2911 or sheriff’s dispatch at 760-956-5001.
