Victorville Police searching for missing 14-year-old Genevieve Brinson

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Victorville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 14-year-old girl.

Genevieve Brinson’s family has not heard from her since was last seen on Friday, February 25, 2022, in the 15000 block of Palmdale Road, at approx. 3:30 p.m.

Sheriff’s officials said Genevive suffers from seizures and other health concerns.

Anyone with information on Brinson’s whereabouts is asked to call Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.

(photo courtesy of the Victorville Police Department)

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.