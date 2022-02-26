All News
Victorville Police searching for missing 14-year-old Genevieve Brinson
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Victorville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 14-year-old girl.
Genevieve Brinson’s family has not heard from her since was last seen on Friday, February 25, 2022, in the 15000 block of Palmdale Road, at approx. 3:30 p.m.
Sheriff’s officials said Genevive suffers from seizures and other health concerns.
Anyone with information on Brinson’s whereabouts is asked to call Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.
