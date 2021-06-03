All News
UPDATE: Randy Douglas was found safe
UPDATE: Victorville PD confirmed Randy was found and is safe. No other informatiion available.
—original article—
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – The Victorville Police Department is trying to locate Randy Douglas, a 24-year-old Critical Missing adult.
On June 2, 2021, at 8:00 pm, Randy left his residence on Ninth Avenue in Victorville and walked to the Circle K convenience store, at the corner of Nisqualli and Balsam Roads.
Sheriff’s officials said Douglas has not returned home and his family has not heard from him. He does not own a cellular phone and it is unknown where he may be.
Douglas is a dependent adult with Autism and the mental capacity of a chid.
Douglas is 6’02”, 188 lbs., black hair, brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, burgundy shoes, and black shorts with the letter C in multi-color.
If you have seen Mr. Douglas, please contact us at (760) 241-2911. You can also email Deputy C. Grigsby at cgrisby@sbcd.org or Detective J. Nechocea at jnecochea@sbcsd.org.
To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
Trending
-
All News3 days ago
Delivery driver shot in Hesperia on Memorial Day
-
All News3 days ago
Man dies after drowning at Silverwood Lake Sunday
-
All News4 days ago
UPDATE: Missing 5-year-old boy in Johnson Valley area found safe
-
Adelanto News3 days ago
Coroner ID’s man and 6-year-old killed in Highway 395 crash in Adelanto
-
Adelanto News5 days ago
Fatal crash investigation shuts down Highway 395 in Adelanto
-
All News2 days ago
Green Tree extension project in Victorville will break ground June 2nd
-
All News7 days ago
Man stabbed multiple times after family argument in Victorville
-
All News6 days ago
6,429 marijuana plants and guns seized during search warrants in Lucerne Valley