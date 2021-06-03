UPDATE: Randy Douglas was found safe

UPDATE: Victorville PD confirmed Randy was found and is safe. No other informatiion available.

—original article—

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – The Victorville Police Department is trying to locate Randy Douglas, a 24-year-old Critical Missing adult.

On June 2, 2021, at 8:00 pm, Randy left his residence on Ninth Avenue in Victorville and walked to the Circle K convenience store, at the corner of Nisqualli and Balsam Roads.

Sheriff’s officials said Douglas has not returned home and his family has not heard from him. He does not own a cellular phone and it is unknown where he may be.

Douglas is a dependent adult with Autism and the mental capacity of a chid.

Douglas is 6’02”, 188 lbs., black hair, brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, burgundy shoes, and black shorts with the letter C in multi-color.

If you have seen Mr. Douglas, please contact us at (760) 241-2911. You can also email Deputy C. Grigsby at cgrisby@sbcd.org or Detective J. Nechocea at jnecochea@sbcsd.org.

