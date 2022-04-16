Victorville Police searching for critical missing juvenile named Gwendolyn Smith

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Victorville Police Department is searching for a critical missing 16-year-old girl named Gwendolyn Smith.

On Saturday, April 16, 2022, at about 7:11 am Gwendolyn, left her residence located in the 12700 block of Berrydale Street inside the Eagle Ranch community.

A sheriff’s helicopter flew over the surrounding area and used the intercom system and informed residents to be on the lookout for the missing juvenile.

(image: google maps)

Authorities said Gwendolyn left her home on foot wearing a bright red long sleeve shirt, black pants, and white shoes. She is a black female, 5’5″, 130 lbs., with brown eyes, and brown and blue hair.

Anyone with information regarding Gwendolyn’s whereabouts is urged to contact Deputy G. Woff at 760-241-2911 and reference case # 172204432.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call 1-800-78-CRIME(27463) or www.wetip.com

(Gwendolyn Smith photo courtesy of VVPD)