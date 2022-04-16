All News
Victorville Police searching for critical missing juvenile named Gwendolyn Smith
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Victorville Police Department is searching for a critical missing 16-year-old girl named Gwendolyn Smith.
On Saturday, April 16, 2022, at about 7:11 am Gwendolyn, left her residence located in the 12700 block of Berrydale Street inside the Eagle Ranch community.
A sheriff’s helicopter flew over the surrounding area and used the intercom system and informed residents to be on the lookout for the missing juvenile.
Authorities said Gwendolyn left her home on foot wearing a bright red long sleeve shirt, black pants, and white shoes. She is a black female, 5’5″, 130 lbs., with brown eyes, and brown and blue hair.
Anyone with information regarding Gwendolyn’s whereabouts is urged to contact Deputy G. Woff at 760-241-2911 and reference case # 172204432.
Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call 1-800-78-CRIME(27463) or www.wetip.com
