Victorville Police searching for critical missing 81-year-old woman

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Victorville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 81-year old Roberta Benoit.

Ms. Benoit dropped her husband off in Hesperia this morning and has not seen or heard from her since. Sheriff’s officials said Ms. Benoit suffers from dementia and other health issues that require her to take medication.

Ms. Benoit was driving a gray, 2010 Toyota Camry with California Disabled Plate number 069LZ. She was last seen wearing a black sweater, light blue shirt, blue jeans, black shoes, and a tan visor type hat. She is 5’1” tall, 125 lbs., has gray hair, and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Roberta Benoit is asked to contact the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

