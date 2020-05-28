UPDATE: Missing man found safe and reunited with family

UPDATE @ 8:30 PM – The missing man was located safe and has been reunited with his family.

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities are actively searching for a missing Victorville man with an intellectual capacity of an 8-year-old, officials said.

On Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at about 7:00 am, 38-year-old Roy Loia walked away from his home on Morada Road in Victorville.

Family members and deputies with the Victorville Police Department have conducted an extensive search for Roy but have not been able to locate him.

According to a sheriff’s news release, Roy is unable to read or write and relies heavily on his family. Roy typically does not leave the neighborhood and may not be familiar with his surroundings, if he is out of that area.

Roy Loia is a Pacific Islander, with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5’9” tall and weighs approximately 239 lbs. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, brown jacket with white stripes, green shorts with black stripes, black socks and black shoes.

Anyone with information about Roy Loia or his whereabouts is asked to contact Deputy R. Polar at the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

