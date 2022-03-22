UPDATE: 3 runaway juveniles found safe

UPDATE: The juveniles have all been safely located. Thank you all for your help sharing!

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Victorville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding three runaway juveniles.

On Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at about 1:00 am, the three foster juveniles ran away from the 1500 block of Flamenco Place.

Sheriff’s officials said the reporting party witnessed the juveniles getting into a silver Infinity sedan at the corner of Hook Blvd. and Amethyst Road in Victorville

Avrile Heaps, 11, is described as a White female juvenile, 4’4″, 90 lbs., with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Angelina Martinez, 13, is described as a Hispanic female juvenile, 5’4″, 90 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

Neveah Hurley, 13, is described as a Black female juvenile, 5,8″, 160 lbs., with brown hair, brown eyes, and has a “medical condition”.

Anyone that has seen the juveniles or has information about their whereabouts is asked to call the Victorville Police Department at 760-241-2911 and reference case # 172203271.

