All News
UPDATE: 3 runaway juveniles found safe
UPDATE: The juveniles have all been safely located. Thank you all for your help sharing!
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Victorville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding three runaway juveniles.
On Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at about 1:00 am, the three foster juveniles ran away from the 1500 block of Flamenco Place.
Sheriff’s officials said the reporting party witnessed the juveniles getting into a silver Infinity sedan at the corner of Hook Blvd. and Amethyst Road in Victorville
Avrile Heaps, 11, is described as a White female juvenile, 4’4″, 90 lbs., with blonde hair and blue eyes.
Angelina Martinez, 13, is described as a Hispanic female juvenile, 5’4″, 90 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.
Neveah Hurley, 13, is described as a Black female juvenile, 5,8″, 160 lbs., with brown hair, brown eyes, and has a “medical condition”.
Anyone that has seen the juveniles or has information about their whereabouts is asked to call the Victorville Police Department at 760-241-2911 and reference case # 172203271.
To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
More Stories
Trending
-
All News6 days ago
New Maverik travel center and gas fueling station planned for Victorville as city sees huge growth in area
-
All News6 days ago
CHP: 11 drivers cited for going over 100 mph on the I-15 freeway within hours
-
All News5 days ago
Victorville City awards contract for phase one of Wellness Center Campus construction
-
All News5 days ago
AYSO soccer coach arrested for having sex with a 14-year-old in Redlands
-
All News4 days ago
2 suspects in custody after armed robbery at Metro PCS in Victorville
-
All News6 days ago
UPDATE: Missing 31-year-old man LOCATED
-
All News6 days ago
Hesperia man arrested for firing gun into air
-
Featured4 days ago
Mojave River Academy window shot out during car-to-car shooting in Victorville