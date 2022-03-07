Victorville police searching for 14-year-old missing girl named Julianna Rilet

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Investigators with the Victorville Police Department are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 14-year-old girl named Julianna Rilet.

Julianna was last seen on March 6, 2022, at approximately 4:00 p.m., leaving her residence in the 14000 block of Seneca Road in Victorville.

Sheriff’s officials said she has not been in contact with her family since leaving and does not have her prescribed medication with her.

Julianna is 5’01” tall, weighs 110 lbs., she has red hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark green hoodie, pink pants, a purple backpack, and carrying a skateboard with white wheels.

Anyone with info is urged to contact Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.

Advertisement

(Photo courtesy Victorville Police Department)

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.