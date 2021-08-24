Victorville police search for more victims after arresting man for lewd acts against a minor

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Victorville Police are seeking additional victims after a 31-year-old Adelanto man was arrested for lewd and lascivious acts with minors, officials said.

On March 29, 2021, investigators assigned to the Victorville Police Department began an investigation into allegations of sexual molestation involving the suspect Corey Miller and a female.

Through investigation, investigators obtained evidence that Miller performed sexual acts on the victim along with two other victims.

A warrant was issued for Miller’s arrest and on August 20, 2021, Miller was arrested and booked at High Desert Detention Center for PC 288(C) – Lewd or Lascivious Acts with a Child 14 or 15. Miller is being held on $300,000 bail.

Miller’s booking photo is being released as investigators believe there may be additional victims.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Detective J. Necochea at the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

