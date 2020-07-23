All News
Victorville Police need help finding stolen scooter
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Victorville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a motorized scooter stolen today.
On July 22, 2020, between 1:00 and 1:30 pm, a Pride Jazzy 1450 motorized wheelchair was stolen from the victim’s driveway in the 13500 block of Borego Road, Victorville.
The owner, who is dependent on the wheelchair to get around, is in the process of moving and does not have the means to replace it.
Anyone that has seen or has information about the wheelchair to contact Deputy O. Romero at the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001, reference report number 172006500.
