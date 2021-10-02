Victorville Police looking for Adelanto man involved in an assault with a deadly weapon

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Victorville Police Department is looking for information on a 32-year-old Adelanto man involved in an assault with a deadly weapon last month.

On August 8, 2021, at about 6:00 am, deputies from the Victorville station responded to the area of Hook Boulevard and Amethyst Road reference an unknown problem.

Through investigation, deputies learned the victims, a 25-year-old male, and 24-year-old female, were with the suspect at a residence. The victims borrowed the suspect’s vehicle and went to the store, officials said.

Upon the victim’s return, the suspect exited the residence, and a disagreement occurred. During the disagreement, the suspect struck the female victim in the face with a firearm and fired one round into the street before fleeing the location in his vehicle.

(booking photo)

On September 29, 2021, detectives from the Victorville Police Station served a search warrant on two residences, in connection to the August 8th incident, and located two firearms along with ammunition.

The suspect in the assault was identified as Maurice Kelley. Kelley has not been located and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Kelley is described as a black male, 5’7” tall, and approximately 175 lbs. Kelley is known to drive a grey Chevrolet Malibu.

Anyone with information about this investigation or the whereabouts of Kelley is asked to contact Detective J. Necochea at the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

