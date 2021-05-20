Victorville Police investigating after man shot shows up at hospital

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Victorville Police Department is investigating after a shooting victim showed up at St. Mary’s Hospital in Apple Valley.

On Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at about 11:53 pm, deputies responded to the hospital after dispatch received a report that a 28-year-old male had been shot.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez said the victim told deputies he was shot as he walked near the Transportation Center in the area of Seventh and D Streets in old town Victorville.

Rodriguez said the victim heard two pops and discovered he had been shot in the back and in the arm. “He did not provide any further information about the incident,” stated Rodriguez.

The victim’s wounds were not believed to be life-threatening. Details on a possible suspect were not available at the time of this article.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Victorville Police Department at 760-241-2911.

