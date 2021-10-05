Victorville Police Department Supports National Walk to School Day Oct. 6

VICTORVILLE, Calif. — The Victorville Police Department encourages parents and students to join school-goers from around the country and make the trek to class on foot Oct. 6.

“Walk to School Day” is celebrated annually to highlight the benefits of exercise and practice pedestrian and road safety with classmates, families, and caregivers.

Walking to school is a great way to not only stay active, but also practice safe walking behaviors. With many students returning to in-person instruction this year, ‘Walk to School Day’ is a valuable learning tool that benefits students at the start of the school year.

The Victorville Police Department offers the following tips for children to incorporate into their walks:

• Be predictable. Use crosswalks.

• Walk on sidewalks, when available.

• Always look left-right-left before crossing the street. Make sure the driver sees you. Continue to scan for traffic as you cross the street.

• Do not walk or run into the path of a vehicle.

• Watch for cars entering/backing out of driveways or leaving parking spaces.

Drivers should be alert for more people walking to school the morning of Oct. 6 and be prepared to stop for children crossing the street. Drivers should always watch their speed and slow down in school zones.

Schools are encouraged to register at walkbiketoschool.org as a way of tracking participation and showing support for active, healthy, and safe transportation.

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.