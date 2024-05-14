Victorville Police Conduct Successful DUI Checkpoint on May 10th

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — On May 10th, in an effort to enhance road safety, the Victorville Police Department hosted a DUI checkpoint.

The operation was set up at the intersection of Bear Valley Road and 5th Street from 6:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. This location was chosen based on traffic data indicating a high occurrence of accidents related to impaired driving in the area.

The checkpoint was part of a broader initiative to deter impaired driving and thereby improve public safety. “Impaired drivers put others on the road at significant risk,” stated Sergeant Clark of the Victorville Police. He emphasized the importance of such prevention measures in reducing the number of impaired drivers and enhancing traffic safety.

During the operation, a total of 1,500 vehicles were screened, 12 vehicles were stored, three arrests related to DUIs were made, and one warrant arrest was executed.

Beyond alcohol, the Victorville Police Department reminded the public that impaired driving can also result from the use of prescription medications, over-the-counter drugs, and marijuana. Despite the legality of medicinal and recreational marijuana, driving under its influence remains illegal.

The implications of being charged with a DUI are severe, including an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, not to mention a suspended license.

This DUI checkpoint was funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Its success underlines the ongoing commitment of local law enforcement to maintaining safe roadways for all citizens.





