Victorville Police attempting to locate a runaway juvenile

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Victorville Police Department is attempting to locate a runaway juvenile named George Ayala, AKA Samantha.

Sheriff’s officials said that on April 29, 2022, at about 2:00 p.m., George left a placement home to an unknown destination in Rancho Cucamonga.

Samantha is 5’9,” 175 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, blue jeans, Nike shoes, and a black drawstring bag.

If you have any information on George’s whereabouts, please contact Deputy R. Anselm at 760-241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to wetip.com.

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.