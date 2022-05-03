All News
Victorville Police attempting to locate a runaway juvenile
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Victorville Police Department is attempting to locate a runaway juvenile named George Ayala, AKA Samantha.
Sheriff’s officials said that on April 29, 2022, at about 2:00 p.m., George left a placement home to an unknown destination in Rancho Cucamonga.
Samantha is 5’9,” 175 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, blue jeans, Nike shoes, and a black drawstring bag.
If you have any information on George’s whereabouts, please contact Deputy R. Anselm at 760-241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to wetip.com.
