Victorville Police attempting to identify burglary suspect

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Victorville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for a burglary at the Casa Bella Apartments.

On Monday, August 24, 2020, at 1:30 am., an unknown suspect was captured on surveillance video entering an unlocked laundry room at the Casa Bella Apartments in the 16900 block of Nisqualli Rd in Victorville.

According to a sheriff’s news release, “the suspect pried open the locked door to the female bathroom. Once in the bathroom, the suspect broke the towel dispenser, pulled the trash can off the wall and kicked through the dry wall, creating a large hole allowing hime access into the leasing office.”

Officials said the suspect then crawled through the hole into the leasing office and disabled the alarm system. Management confirmed no money is kept in the leasing office and the suspect did not take anything.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic Male Adult 18-25 years old, short brown hair, brown eyes, last seen wearing a black t-shirt with an unknown logo on the front left chest and black. Black backpack, black face mask, and black work gloves. Grey jean shorts and black and white high-top sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Miguel Placencia with the Victorville Police Department at 760-241-2911 and reference case # 172007570.

