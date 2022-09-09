Victorville Police asking for the public’s help in locating two missing juveniles

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Victorville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating two missing juveniles.

On Thursday, September 8, 2022, at 5:03 p.m., Dejanae Blacksher left her group home, of her own accord, with a fellow foster juvenile named Makenzie Galloway.

Sheriff’s officials said neither of the juveniles have any known medical conditions. They left the residence in a black Honda, an unknown year and model.

Dejanae is a 12-year-old black female with brown hair, brown eyes, approximately 5’4” tall and 120 lbs. Due to her age, she is considered a critical missing juvenile.

Makenzie is a 17-year-old black female with brown hair, brown eyes, approximately 5’05” tall and 120 lbs. It is unknown what they were wearing when they left their group home.

Anyone with information about the missing juveniles is asked to contact Corporal J. Necochea with the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.