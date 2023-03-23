Victorville Police asking for the public’s help identifying a burglary suspect

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Victorville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a residential burglary suspect.

On Thursday, March 16, 2023, at approximately 7:01 p.m., a burglary alarm was triggered at a residence in the 11400 block of Hollyvale Avenue.

According to a sheriff’s news release, the suspect broke a rear window, made entry, and ransacked the residence. A responsible party responded and observed the suspect inside. At that time, the suspect fled back out the window and away from the area.

(Photo courtesy of Victorville Police Department from the residential burglary on March 16th in the 11400 block of Hollyvale Avenue. )

The suspect appears to be a young male or female, approximately 5’8” tall, thin build, brown eyes, brown hair, wearing a dark-colored zip-up jacket or sweatshirt with a hood, light colored pants, white shoes with blue laces in one and white in the other, reusable black face mask with light colored stripes.

The suspect was also seen wearing a black baseball cap and a black backpack.

VVNG member Michelle shared footage of a residential burglary that occurred at her parent’s home on March 15th in the 12400 block of Sierra Road. Michelle said at about 5:30 pm, the unidentified suspect threw a brick through her mom’s window and stole a laptop, camera, AirPods, and her purse.

Both of the break-ins occurred one day apart and within a mile of each other, however, at this time it’s unknown if there is a connection between the two.

(Survelliance image from the residential burglary on Sierra Road)

Anyone with information about either of the investigation is urged to contact the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

