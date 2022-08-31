All News
Victorville Police arrest transient after high speed pursuit in a stolen vehicle
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 29-year-old transient was arrested on multiple charges after leading police on a pursuit in a stolen vehicle Sunday afternoon.
On August 28, 2022, at approximately 3:35 p.m., a deputy from the Victorville Police Department located a gray Nissan Altima reported stolen on August 25, 2022, out of Apple Valley.
The deputy initiated a traffic stop, but the driver, later identified as Amit Sharma, failed to yield and led deputies on a pursuit.
Sheriff’s spokeswoman Tricia Blake told VVNG the suspect drove at speeds in excess of 100mph. “He stopped the vehicle at a dead-end road and fled on foot,” stated Blake. “Sharma failed to comply with the deputy’s commands.”
During the detention of Sharma, the deputy sustained a minor injury.
Sharma was arrested for VC2800.2(A) Felony Evading, PC496D(A) Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, PC148.10(A) Felony Resisting Arrest With Injury, and subsequently booked on outstanding warrants for PRCS violation, felony violation of a court order, felony burglary.
Sharma is currently ineligible for bail and is scheduled for arraignment in a Victorville courtroom on August 31st.
