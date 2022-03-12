All News
Victorville Planning Commission recommends Council approval of multi-family apartment complex
VICTORVILLE, Calif (VVNG.com)- The Victorville City Council will consider approving the construction of a new 212 multi-family apartment complex that will be located on the corner of Balsam Road and the logical extension of Winona Street.
The proposed apartment complex will include ten 3-story residential buildings, one 2-story apartment building, as well as a main clubhouse with a pool complex spread across 12 acres with a density of 19 units per acre.
The project site is comprised of three parcels and will be adjacent to an existing apartment complex, skilled nursing facility, and Victor Valley Christian School.
The project includes approximately five acres of landscaped open space area and enhanced amenities such as interconnecting walkways, pocket parks, spa and gym facilities throughout the site, and active lawn areas.
Additionally, the project includes at least one covered parking space for each unit, proposed as carport spaces, with the remaining required parking being provided uncovered.
On February 9, 2022, the Victorville Planning Commission passed a motion that recommended the City Council approve a zone change from commercial to high-density residential, as well as the site plans for the development.
The item will be discussed during the next Victorville City Council meeting scheduled for Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at 6:00 pm.
To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 150,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
More Stories
Trending
-
All News4 days ago
14-year-old missing teen from Victorville found dead inside an abandoned vehicle
-
All News5 days ago
UPDATE: 14-year-old was found safe
-
All News6 days ago
Firefighters respond to a structure fire in Old Town Victorville on Saturday
-
All News5 days ago
3 injured after head-on crash on Baldy Mesa Road in Victorville
-
All News5 days ago
Police find gun on suspect arrested for shoplifting at Walmart in Victorville
-
All News5 days ago
2 injured including a pregnant woman in rollover crash on La Mesa Rd in Victorville
-
All News5 days ago
Gas reaches $6 per gallon in California, how high can prices go?
-
Adelanto News4 days ago
Hesperia caretaker arrested after stealing from her 97-year-old client, a WWII Veteran