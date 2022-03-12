Victorville Planning Commission recommends Council approval of multi-family apartment complex

VICTORVILLE, Calif (VVNG.com)- The Victorville City Council will consider approving the construction of a new 212 multi-family apartment complex that will be located on the corner of Balsam Road and the logical extension of Winona Street.

The proposed apartment complex will include ten 3-story residential buildings, one 2-story apartment building, as well as a main clubhouse with a pool complex spread across 12 acres with a density of 19 units per acre.

The project site is comprised of three parcels and will be adjacent to an existing apartment complex, skilled nursing facility, and Victor Valley Christian School.

(The corner of Balsam Ave and Winona St as seen on Google Maps)

The project includes approximately five acres of landscaped open space area and enhanced amenities such as interconnecting walkways, pocket parks, spa and gym facilities throughout the site, and active lawn areas.

Additionally, the project includes at least one covered parking space for each unit, proposed as carport spaces, with the remaining required parking being provided uncovered.

On February 9, 2022, the Victorville Planning Commission passed a motion that recommended the City Council approve a zone change from commercial to high-density residential, as well as the site plans for the development.

The item will be discussed during the next Victorville City Council meeting scheduled for Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at 6:00 pm.

(artist rendering)

