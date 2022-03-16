Victorville PD searching for missing 31-year-old man

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Victorville Police Department is actively searching for a missing 31-year-old man named John Ayyoub.

John left his residence on Lorene Drive at about noon on March 9, 2022, in a 2007 light blue Honda Odyssey.

Sheriff’s officials confirmed that John suffers from a medical condition and does not have his cellphone or wallet with him.

Additionally, officials said that is unusual for John to be gone for this long. “His family is very concerned and would appreciate any leads to his whereabouts from the public,” stated sheriff’s officials.

John is 5’9”, 155lbs., with hazel eyes, and brown hair. The Honda van has bumper stickers on the back (see attached photo).

If you have information regarding this case please call dispatch at (760) 956-5001 or the Victorville station (760) 241-2911 and reference Case: 172202751.

