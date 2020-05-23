Victorville PD Planning Motorcycle Safety Enforcement May 30th

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Victorville Police Department will conduct a special Motorcycle Safety Enforcement Operation on May 30, 2020.

Extra officers will be on patrol looking for violations made by drivers and motorcyclists that increase the risk of crashes.

Sheriff’s officials said motorcycle riders are 28 times more likely to die in a crash than vehicle occupants and with nearly 900,000 registered motorcycles in the state, many road users are going places without the same protections as drivers.

To help protect you and your family, keep the following tips in mind while driving or riding:

Drivers:

Always check twice for motorcycles in your mirrors and blind spots.

Use your signal when changing lanes.

Never follow a motorcycle too closely. Always keep a safe distance.

When at an intersection, allow enough space before turning.

Motorcyclists:

Always wear a DOT-compliant helmet and protective gear like gloves and leather clothing.

Consider adding reflective tape to your clothing to make it easier for other drivers to see you.

Keep your lights on at all times, even during the day.

Don’t assume drivers see you: signal well in advance before changing lanes and watch for turning vehicles.

Although lane splitting is legal, the practice is not encouraged at high speeds in free-flowing traffic, or between large vehicles like big rigs and motor homes.

The department also reminds the public when out, please remember to practice physical distancing measures, staying at least six feet apart from others, and wear a face-covering when possible.

“During these trying times, the safety of the community remains our top priority, and Victorville Police Department recognizes the need to protect the public by looking for violations made by drivers and riders that puts the public at further risk,” stated a sheriff’s news release.

Funding for motorcycle safety enforcement operations are provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety.

