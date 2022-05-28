All News
Victorville PD asking for help in finding a 14-year-old runaway
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Victorville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a 14-year-old runaway.
Juan Godinez left his home in the 15000 block of Third Street on May 26, 2022, to board a school bus and never returned home, officials said.
Juan is 5’6” tall, weighs about 120 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a green jacket, blue jeans, and a black Nike backpack.
Anyone with information or anyone who has seen Juan is urged to contact Detective S. Cullum at the Victorville Police Department at 760-243-1989 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-956-5001.
To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
More Stories
Trending
-
All News3 days ago
Child found in closet of Apple Valley home filled with over 50 cats and other animals
-
All News5 days ago
Firefighters working a brush fire in the Cajon Pass on Sunday
-
All News2 days ago
Riverside Preparatory School in Oro Grande placed on lock-down Wednesday
-
All News1 day ago
Pedestrian hit near Main Street and Mariposa Road in Hesperia
-
All News14 hours ago
Crash sends SUV into Bank of America parking lot on Bear Valley Road in Victorville
-
All News13 hours ago
Driver injured in crash leaving car wash in Hesperia
-
All News15 hours ago
Driver rescued after car crashes through fence along Summit Valley Road in Hesperia