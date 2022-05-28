Victorville PD asking for help in finding a 14-year-old runaway

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Victorville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a 14-year-old runaway.

Juan Godinez left his home in the 15000 block of Third Street on May 26, 2022, to board a school bus and never returned home, officials said.

Juan is 5’6” tall, weighs about 120 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a green jacket, blue jeans, and a black Nike backpack.

Anyone with information or anyone who has seen Juan is urged to contact Detective S. Cullum at the Victorville Police Department at 760-243-1989 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-956-5001.

