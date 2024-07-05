Victorville Patrol Unit Crashes Into Block Wall; No Injuries Reported

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A patrol unit from the Victorville Police Department accidentally crashed into a block wall on Friday morning in Victorville.

The single-vehicle accident was reported around 9:40 a.m. on July 5, 2024, at the northwest corner of Seneca and Hopi Roads.

A tow truck arrived to remove the vehicle, but the driver was advised to wait. A deputy at the scene mentioned that the wall might be compromised and that Victorville City Public Works would be responding to further evaluate the situation.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Gloria Huerta told VVNG that “the patrol unit was occupied by two deputies, neither of whom was injured.”

The vehicle was eventually towed away from the scene on a flatbed truck and the wall was visibly damaged from the impact.

Huerta added that the cause of the crash is under investigation and no further details are available at this time.





