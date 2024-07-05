 
All NewsFeaturedVictorville News

Victorville Patrol Unit Crashes Into Block Wall; No Injuries Reported

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupJuly 5, 2024 | 11:10 amLast Updated: July 5, 2024 | 11:10 am
Victorville Patrol Unit Crashes Into Block Wall; No Injuries Reported

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A patrol unit from the Victorville Police Department accidentally crashed into a block wall on Friday morning in Victorville.

The single-vehicle accident was reported around 9:40 a.m. on July 5, 2024, at the northwest corner of Seneca and Hopi Roads.

A tow truck arrived to remove the vehicle, but the driver was advised to wait. A deputy at the scene mentioned that the wall might be compromised and that Victorville City Public Works would be responding to further evaluate the situation.

Victorville Patrol Unit Crashes Into Block Wall; No Injuries Reported

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Gloria Huerta told VVNG that “the patrol unit was occupied by two deputies, neither of whom was injured.”

The vehicle was eventually towed away from the scene on a flatbed truck and the wall was visibly damaged from the impact.

Huerta added that the cause of the crash is under investigation and no further details are available at this time.

More Local News
Victorville Patrol Unit Crashes Into Block Wall; No Injuries Reported

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 165,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.


(Scroll Down To Comment)

Tags
Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupJuly 5, 2024 | 11:10 amLast Updated: July 5, 2024 | 11:10 am

More Local News

apple valley police department undated vvng.com file photo

15-Year-Old Arrested After High-Speed Pursuit in Apple Valley

July 4, 2024

Air quality potentially impacted by increasing ozone due to excessive heat, elevated PM2.5 due to fireworks

July 4, 2024
Transient Arrested After Removing Ankle Monitor and Crashing in Victorville

Transient Arrested in Victorville After Cutting Ankle Monitor and Crashing During Pursuit

July 4, 2024

Two-Vehicle Collision Caused Major Traffic Delays on Northbound I-15 in Hesperia

July 4, 2024
Back to top button