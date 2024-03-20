Victorville Pastor 1 of 2 Suspects Arrested After Murder for Hire Investigation in Riverside

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A pastor in Victorville was one of two men who were arrested following a “Murder For Hire” investigation in the City of Riverside.

On October 21, 2023, at about 7:00 pm, Riverside Police Officers responded to a hospital regarding a person who just arrived suffering from gunshot wounds from a shooting that occurred in the Orangecrest neighborhood of Riverside.

According to officials, the male adult victim stated he was driving on Grove Community Drive approaching Plainview Street when another vehicle pulled up alongside him. Gunfire came from this other vehicle and he was struck several times.

Officials said the victim drove himself to the hospital and was treated for his injuries, and officers located evidence at the specified location.

Robbery-Homicide Unit Detectives conducted a follow-up investigation and were assisted by the Riverside Police Department Problem-Oriented Policing Team and Crime Analysis Unit.

“They subsequently learned this was a murder-for-hire shooting. The victim had been dating a woman whose father is a pastor for a Spanish-speaking church in the city of Victorville,” stated police.

The father was identified as 47-year-old Samuel Pasillas of Victorville.

During their investigation, detectives uncovered evidence the father met with the men he hired and provided them information about the victim, including his location the evening of the shooting.

Detectives also determined these men were paid almost $40,000 by the father and had conducted surveillance on the victim in the weeks leading up to when they shot him.

On Wednesday, March 13th with the assistance of the METRO Team, detectives served search warrants at homes in Victorville, Long Beach, and Lynwood.

Samuel Pasillas was arrested and later booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center for solicitation for murder, conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder, and assault with a deadly weapon. He is currently being held on one million dollars bail.

Juan Manuel Cebreros, 55-years-old of Long Beach, was arrested and later booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center for conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder, and assault with a deadly weapon. He is also being held on one million dollars’ bail.

This investigation is still ongoing and there are no other details to release at this time. Anyone with additional information should contact Detective Nic Cantino at (951) 353-7104 or NCantino@RiversideCA.gov.





(Scroll Down To Comment)