All News
Victorville Parolee Arrested for the Assault of a 62-year-old Man in Rialto
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A previously convicted felon from Victorville out on parole was re-arrested for the assault of a 62-year-old man in Rialto, officials said.
The suspect, 22-year-old Devontea Larryon Franklin, was arrested on June 12th on an unrelated theft charge and while still in custody, was charged with Elder Abuse and Felony Battery on June 8, 2020.
Rialto Police said the victim was waiting at a bus stop at about 6:30 AM in the area of Foothill Boulevard and Spruce Street when he was assaulted.
According to a news release from the Rialto Police Department, the victim is a Korean male. “Despite information circulating on social media and online claiming it was racially motivated, officers have not been able to determine the motivation of the suspect,” stated the release.
Officials said the victim’s statement was obtained through family members who brought him to the police station and assisted with translating from Korean to English.
“Family members translated that the victim was getting on the bus when he was pulled down to the ground from behind. The victim reportedly struck his face on the curb, causing him to sustain a cut and abrasions. The victim saw the suspect for a brief moment and described him as a Black male adult,” stated the release.
Rialto police said the incident, including photos of the victim’s injuries, were posted on social media by a family member along with a statement that the victim had been assaulted on the bus and that it was racially motivated, because the suspect made a comment about the Coronavirus.
On June 9, 2020, detectives re-interviewed the victim and were able to confirm that he was not on the bus and that the suspect actually never said anything to him.
The family member who originally posted the misinformation on social media has become aware of what actually transpired and attempted to set the record straight on social media, officials said.
Detectives continued investigating this crime for the past week and connected Franklin to the June 8th assault. While still in-custody, Franklin was interviewed and charged for Elder Abuse and Felony Battery.
Franklin’s Bail has been set at $100,000.00 for the assault and is further being held in-custody on a no-bail parole hold.
Franklin’s photograph is being released to the public in hope that witnesses or anyone with information regarding this crime will contact the Rialto Police Department.
Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to contact Detective Anthony Glass (909) 820-8080.
To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
All News
City of Victorville to host free residential leak detention class
VICTORVILLE, Cailf. – The City of Victorville in partnership with Mojave Water Agency and the Alliance for Water Awareness and Conservation will host a Residential Leak Detection Class on Thursday, June 25 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on ZOOM!
This live, remote class is free. Space is limited, and registration is required and available by contacting Donna McCormick at [email protected] or by phone at (760) 955-2016.
“Some homeowners may not realize that a toilet that continues to “run” long after it’s been flushed is a leaky toilet that is wasting water” said Donna McCormick, Water Conservation Supervisor for the City of Victorville.
Class participants will learn how to read their water meters; how to find and fix some of the most common indoor and outdoor household leaks; and how to conserve water by using new technologies.
Indoor topics will cover faucets, showerheads, tub diverters, toilet flappers and water heater relief valves. Outdoor topics will look at hose spigots, garden faucets, compression washers, hose clamp rings, hose-end garments, irrigation control valves and low head drainage.
Irrigation leaks about the thickness of a dime can waste nearly 6,300 gallons of water a month. “Leaks can be present anywhere. This class will equip participants with the knowledge and skills to search for leaks with confidence and cut down on water waste in their homes,” McCormick added.
To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
All News
Accident on NB-15 in the Cajon Pass causing delays Tuesday morning
CAJON PASS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Motorists planning on coming up the hill Tuesday morning should expect delays in the Cajon Pass due to a traffic accident involving two semis.
According to the California Highway Patrol incident logs, at 5:02 AM a tractor-trailer jackknifed on the northbound I-15, north of SR-138, and was blocking the #4 lane.
The semi reportedly rolled backward, blocking an additional lane of traffic. At 5:20 AM the trailer became detached and a second semi crashed into the trailer.
The collision caused oil to leak and spill onto the freeway, prompting a Sig Alert for the northbound 15.
CalTrans was also requested to close the highway 138 on-ramp to the NB-15 freeway. Lanes 3-5 will on the NB-15 will remain closed for at least 2 hours while heavy-duty tow trucks work on clearing the accident.
One of the involved semi’s is reported to be partially in a ditch and loaded with 52000 lbs. The second semi is loaded with 36000 lbs., per the logs.
Both semi drivers were seen walking around after the crash and no injuries were reported. CHP officers are investigating the official cause of the accident.
To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
All News
UPDATE: MISSING TEEN FOUND SAFE
UPDATE 6/16 — Christina updated VVNG at about 4:30 PM and said she just picked up her daughter from the police station. She thanked everyone for their support.
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A local mom is devastated and asking for the public’s help in finding her runaway 15-year-old daughter.
Yasmine Muhrez was last seen getting into an unknown vehicle when she ran away just before 10:00 PM on Sunday night in the area of 5th in Sitting Bull in Victorville, according to family.
Yasmine is 4’11”, about 115 lbs., and was wearing a black t-shirt and black sweats with white stripes.
“Please come home we are devastated without you, Please let me know that you are safe and that you trust the person you are with. Please come home,” stated her mom Christina Muhrez.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Deputy Moreland with the Victorville Police Department at 760-241-2911 and reference DR# 172005319.
To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
Accident on NB-15 in the Cajon Pass causing delays Tuesday morning
Sheriff’s officials release new details into the hanging death of Malcolm Harsch
UPDATE: MISSING TEEN FOUND SAFE
Security guard allegedly used racial slur while attempting to tase man walking thru Costco parking lot
Sheriff’s Department says foul play not suspected after Black man found hanging in tree near Victorville City Library
Fatal crash shuts down streets in Victorville neighborhood Sunday
In-Shape club in Victorville reopening June 16th
Loma Linda man arrested for drugging, raping a minor; more victims possible
VVNG Classifieds
Post your free classified today!
-
Baby Options Nutrition Center
We are ready to serve you and are Open. 6 days a week And are adopting social distance policy and County Health Guidelines to ensure The post Baby Options Nutrition Center appeared first on VVNG Classifieds.
-
muON Marketing
muON is the marketing agency that puts you in control of your SEO, business listings, online reputation, and more. We are a team of like-minded The post muON Marketing appeared first on VVNG Classifieds.
-
Acrylic Sneeze Guard/Barriers to reopen your business; retail, salon, or any cashier use
These barriers are 30 inch x 30 inch, 100% acrylic, freestanding. The bottom opening is 9.84″ wide and 7.87″ high. The legs extend on both The post Acrylic Sneeze Guard/Barriers to reopen your business; retail, salon, or any cashier use appeared first on VVNG Classifieds.
-
Band Saw Operator
JOB – Band Saw Operator TO APPLY EMAIL [email protected] Section 1: General knowledge Candidate must be able to Count, read orders, knowledge of how The post Band Saw Operator appeared first on VVNG Classifieds.
-
Assembler Wood Frames
JOB – Assembler Wood Frames TO APPLY EMAIL [email protected] Section 1: General knowledge Candidate must be able to Count, read orders, knowledge of how to The post Assembler Wood Frames appeared first on VVNG Classifieds.
Trending
-
All News19 hours ago
Accident on NB-15 in the Cajon Pass causing delays Tuesday morning
-
All News1 day ago
Sheriff’s officials release new details into the hanging death of Malcolm Harsch
-
All News1 day ago
UPDATE: MISSING TEEN FOUND SAFE
-
All News1 day ago
Security guard allegedly used racial slur while attempting to tase man walking thru Costco parking lot
-
All News4 days ago
Sheriff’s Department says foul play not suspected after Black man found hanging in tree near Victorville City Library
-
All News2 days ago
Fatal crash shuts down streets in Victorville neighborhood Sunday
-
All News1 day ago
In-Shape club in Victorville reopening June 16th
-
All News2 days ago
Loma Linda man arrested for drugging, raping a minor; more victims possible